Dr. George Parker, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Parker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Parker works at Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Marys Hospital in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary's Hospital
    5855 Bremo Rd Ste 506, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 893-8676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Treatment frequency



Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Dr. Parker handled my wife’s thyroidectomy. I really can’t put into words how great of a person this man is. He’s an asset to his profession.
    — Apr 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Parker, MD
    About Dr. George Parker, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134175805
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Cancer Institute
    Internship
    • Duke University
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker works at Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Marys Hospital in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Parker’s profile.

    Dr. Parker has seen patients for Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

