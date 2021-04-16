Overview

Dr. George Parker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Parker works at Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Marys Hospital in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.