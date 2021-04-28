Dr. George Pavlou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavlou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Pavlou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey88 Park St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 785-0102
Woodland Park Office205 Browertown Rd Ste 201, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 812-8120
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Thank you to Dr.Pavlou and his staff. Staff caring and attentive.
- English, French and Greek
- St Joseph's Hospital and Mc
- St Joseph's Hosp & Mc
- St George's University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pavlou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavlou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavlou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavlou has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pavlou speaks French and Greek.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavlou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavlou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.