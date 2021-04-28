Overview

Dr. George Pavlou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Pavlou works at Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.