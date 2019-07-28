Dr. Philippides accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George Philippides, MD
Overview
Dr. George Philippides, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Philippides works at
Locations
Newton-Wellesley Cardiovascular Center2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 831-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best passionate knowledgeable honest intellectually inspiring doctor I have ever seen in my life of 68 yers. Terrific listener with profound analytical skill. doctor
About Dr. George Philippides, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1578540456
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital/Bch
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston City Hospital Ma
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Philippides has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philippides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Philippides speaks Greek.
