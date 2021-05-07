Dr. George Philips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Philips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Philips, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
Academic Gastroenterology979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 680-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phillips has been my doctor for some 10 years now and I would not trust anyone other than him to handle my colon disease. I am high risk with a genetic disease of the colon and he is the leading specialist in the Entire South with the knowledge to treat my illness. When my issue availed itself within my colon some years ago, he immediately diagnosed the problem and has basically saved my life! He always explains where we are with my disease and provides excellent care. I have a procedure annually and he never hesitates to make sure I completely understand what he had to do, why and where I stand at the current time in my disease. It will never be gone and continued yearly procedures are what keeps cancer away in light of the precancerous cells I have all within my colon. I would not hesitate to give him the highest recommendation available. It is an honor to have found him and have him as my Doctor.
About Dr. George Philips, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1013120344
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Philips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philips has seen patients for Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Philips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philips.
