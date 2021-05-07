Overview

Dr. George Philips, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Philips works at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.