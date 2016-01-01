Dr. Picha Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Picha Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. George Picha Jr, MD
Dr. George Picha Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Independence, OH.
Dr. Picha Jr works at
Dr. Picha Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 328-0800
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Picha Jr?
About Dr. George Picha Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1326052093
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Picha Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Picha Jr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Picha Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picha Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picha Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picha Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.