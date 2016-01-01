See All Plastic Surgeons in Independence, OH
Dr. George Picha Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
1.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Independence, OH
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. George Picha Jr, MD

Dr. George Picha Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Independence, OH. 

Dr. Picha Jr works at Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He in Independence, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Picha Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He
    5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 328-0800

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. George Picha Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326052093
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Picha Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Picha Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Picha Jr works at Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He in Independence, OH. View the full address on Dr. Picha Jr’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Picha Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picha Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picha Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picha Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

