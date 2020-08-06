See All Cardiologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. George Pizarro, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George Pizarro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Pizarro works at Pizarro and Pizarro MDs in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leon Medical Centers LLC
    4795 W Flagler St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 443-6666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain Evaluation
Arrhythmia Screening
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Arrhythmia Screening
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test

Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 06, 2020
He was our Dr. for years, until he left for Leon medical centers. He was amazing we loved him.
Angela Sanchez — Aug 06, 2020
About Dr. George Pizarro, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1316914435
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
