Dr. George Plotkin, MD
Overview
Dr. George Plotkin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Plotkin works at
Locations
-
1
ETMC Movement Disorder Center700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 904, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 535-6092
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There isn’t enough words to explain what a wonderful, caring doctor he is. He takes the time to study everything about you. He explains things in full detail and in a way that a person can understand. He is so interesting to listen to. I had been on medicine for years for a wrong diagnosis from other doctors. Dr.Plotkin is working to resolve these issues.
About Dr. George Plotkin, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1184739641
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Harvard Med Sch/Longwood Neur
- Boston City Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Plotkin works at
