Overview

Dr. George Plotkin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Plotkin works at UT Health East Texas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.