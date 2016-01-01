Dr. George Poporad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poporad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Poporad, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Infectious Diseases Assoc. PC729 Grove Ave Unit 4, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Consumer Health Network
- Delta Dental
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Poporad, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poporad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poporad accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poporad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
