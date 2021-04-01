Dr. George Postic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Postic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Postic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Postic, MD
Dr. George Postic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Postic works at
Dr. Postic's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center2739 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 799-4800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Postic?
Staff very helpful in setting up appointment; very effectiive in getting medical records and friendly and professional. Dr. Postic had excellent interpersonal skills; very professional in my history, examing me and my record and discussing the plan. (Shared decision making.) He recommended a procedure and I agreed. His staff was superb at setting it up. Provided a gread deal of detail regarding the preparaton. He answered all of my questions and concerns. He made me feel that hewas interested and engaged. I have already recommended him to two other people.
About Dr. George Postic, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447231469
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med|University Of Fl College Of Med
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Postic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Postic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Postic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Postic works at
Dr. Postic has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Postic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Postic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Postic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Postic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Postic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.