Overview of Dr. George Postic, MD

Dr. George Postic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Postic works at Columbia Gastroenterlgy Assocs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.