Overview

Dr. George Predeteanu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Predeteanu works at Cardiology Institute Michigan in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.