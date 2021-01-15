Overview of Dr. George Quill, MD

Dr. George Quill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Quill works at Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.