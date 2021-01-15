See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. George Quill, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (129)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Quill, MD

Dr. George Quill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Physicians' Medical Center.

Dr. Quill works at Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Quill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC
    4130 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 897-1794
  2. 2
    Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC
    3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 897-1794

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Physicians' Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. George Quill, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134110794
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Union Mem Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Department Of General Surgery,Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Quill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quill has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Quill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

