Dr. George Quill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Quill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Physicians' Medical Center.
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC4130 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-1794
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 897-1794
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Physicians' Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Union Mem Hospital
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Med Center
- Department Of General Surgery,Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Quill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quill has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quill speaks Spanish.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Quill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quill.
