Overview of Dr. George Rajacich, MD

Dr. George Rajacich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Rajacich works at Valley Eye Center Surgical Med Grp. in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.