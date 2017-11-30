Dr. George Rankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Rankin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Rankin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Rankin works at
Turley Family Health Center807 N MYRTLE AVE, Clearwater, FL 33755 Directions (727) 467-2400
AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Wesley Chapel2700 Healing Way Ste 100, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 994-0611
Baycare Medical Group Inc4821 US Highway 19 Ste 4, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 807-7073
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor and very caring staff. Highly recommended!
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Sw Ga Phoebe Putney Meml Hosp
- U S Fl/Morton Plt Mease
- U SF/Morton Plt Mease
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
Dr. Rankin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rankin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankin.
