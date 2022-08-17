See All Neuroradiologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. George Rappard, MD

Neuroradiology
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Rappard, MD

Dr. George Rappard, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.

Dr. Rappard works at Los Angeles Minimally Invasive Spine Institute in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rappard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Minimally Invasive Spine Institute
    8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 857-5300
  2. 2
    Los Angeles Minimally Invasive Spine Institute
    6200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1208, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 857-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City

Adhesive Capsulitis
Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting
Adhesive Capsulitis
Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instrumentation Procedures Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
X Stop® Interspinous Process Decompression System Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. George Rappard, MD

    • Neuroradiology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1437112851
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tx Sw
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • Med College Of Georgia
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Rappard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rappard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rappard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rappard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

