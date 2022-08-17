Overview of Dr. George Rappard, MD

Dr. George Rappard, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.



Dr. Rappard works at Los Angeles Minimally Invasive Spine Institute in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.