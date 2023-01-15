See All Oncologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. George Raptis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. George Raptis, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Raptis, MD

Dr. George Raptis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Raptis works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Raptis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Center
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Raptis?

    Jan 15, 2023
    Today being my 85 birthday I want to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Raptis for the wonderful care he gave me when I was diagnosed with breast cancer 25 years ago!! His options and treatment have given my these past 25 years cancer free and I will always be grateful to him. Anyone under his care now please know you are in great hands. Thanks Dr. Raptis.
    janet anderson — Jan 15, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Raptis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Raptis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Raptis to family and friends

    Dr. Raptis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Raptis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Raptis, MD.

    About Dr. George Raptis, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548338338
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • COLUMBIA COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Raptis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raptis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raptis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raptis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raptis works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Raptis’s profile.

    Dr. Raptis has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raptis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Raptis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raptis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raptis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raptis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Raptis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.