Dr. George Raque Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Raque Jr, MD

Dr. George Raque Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.

Dr. Raque Jr works at Neurosurgical Institute of Kentucky in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raque Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Institute of Kentucky
    210 E Gray St Ste 1105, Louisville, KY 40202 (502) 629-5510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. George Raque Jr, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952394157
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
