Overview of Dr. George Raque Jr, MD

Dr. George Raque Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Raque Jr works at Neurosurgical Institute of Kentucky in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.