Overview

Dr. George Renier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Renier works at Allina Health in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Coon Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.