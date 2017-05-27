Dr. Revtyak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Revtyak, MD
Overview of Dr. George Revtyak, MD
Dr. George Revtyak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Revtyak works at
Dr. Revtyak's Office Locations
Methodist Cardiology Physicians1801 Senate Blvd Ste MPC1, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Since 2009 I have told by several specialist that my blockage can't be cleared, ballooned or stented. On 05/26/2017 Dr. Revtyak and his team took me in, worked miracles and sent me home that same day. My questions were answered so that I could understand what had happened, and I felt reassured my life will improve with a life style change.
About Dr. George Revtyak, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1902867286
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Scis Ctr
- Ind U Hosp
- Ind U Hosp
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
