Dr. George Reyna, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Reyna, MD

Dr. George Reyna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Reyna works at Alamo Optical in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reyna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Optical
    Alamo Optical
215 E Quincy St Ste 505, San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 222-9172
  2. 2
    Harris Optical
    Harris Optical
6151 NW Loop 410 Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 222-9172
  3. 3
    San Antonio Eye Center
    San Antonio Eye Center
800 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 226-6169

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trichiasis
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Trichiasis
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dr. Reyna's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Reyna

    About Dr. George Reyna, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437141546
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Reyna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reyna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reyna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

