Dr. George Reyna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Reyna works at
Dr. Reyna's Office Locations
Alamo Optical215 E Quincy St Ste 505, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 222-9172
Harris Optical6151 NW Loop 410 Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78238 Directions (210) 222-9172
San Antonio Eye Center800 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 226-6169
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reyna in my opinion is a well educated man that has stayed updated in his profession. He is willing to spend as much time as you require and answer all your questions and concerns in an understandable way. The front office (at the Ingram location) is very polite and efficient. The only negative is that regardless of your appointment time you are going to have to wait probably 25 minutes past before you get scene.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
