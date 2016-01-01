Dr. Reynolds III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Reynolds III, MD
Overview of Dr. George Reynolds III, MD
Dr. George Reynolds III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Reynolds III works at
Dr. Reynolds III' Office Locations
Utp Greenspoint Thsteps245 W Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Reynolds III, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760463426
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds III accepts Humana and Humana Health Plan of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds III speaks Spanish.
