See All Hand Surgeons in Bryan, TX
Dr. George Richardson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. George Richardson, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. George Richardson, MD

Dr. George Richardson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from University Of Tx School Of Med.

Dr. Richardson works at Central Texas Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Compare with other Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Darryl Peterson, MD
Dr. Darryl Peterson, MD
3.0 (30)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Richardson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics
    3121 University Dr E Ste 100, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 776-0169
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am
  2. 2
    3201 University Dr E Ste 255, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Release
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Release
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Richardson?

    Apr 18, 2021
    Dr. Richardson preformed Basel Joint Arthritis surgery on my left hand two years ago. I need the same surgery on my right hand and I would go to no other doctor than Dr. Richardson. He is a “to the point” surgeon. When conversing with him, he is uniquely profession and an artist in his profession.
    — Apr 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Richardson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Richardson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Richardson to family and friends

    Dr. Richardson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Richardson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Richardson, MD.

    About Dr. George Richardson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427026152
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery under the direction of Dr. Michael B. McElroy in Kansas City
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Marshall University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tx School Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richardson works at Central Texas Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Dr. Richardson’s profile.

    Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Richardson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.