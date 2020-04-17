Dr. George Rittersbach Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rittersbach Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Rittersbach Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. George Rittersbach Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Treasure Coast Surgical Group2221 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 335-8446
- 2 3801 S Kanner Hwy Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 221-2003
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best gastro surgeon in the area. After many mistakes from other physicians. He saved my life. He stopped a colon bleeding that I suffered for 3 years with a procedure done on less than 2 minutes at his office. It is what I call a real professional. Thank you Dr. Ritterbach. Blanca Port Saint Lucie, FL
About Dr. George Rittersbach Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rittersbach Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rittersbach Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rittersbach Jr has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Pelvic Abscess and Excision of Rectal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rittersbach Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rittersbach Jr speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rittersbach Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rittersbach Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rittersbach Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rittersbach Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.