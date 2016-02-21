Overview

Dr. George Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego School Of Med and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Emad Bishay, MD in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.