Dr. George Rojas, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Rojas, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates3315 Colorado Blvd Ste 102, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 320-1708
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
We just love Dr. Rojas. He has been seeing my son for several years. He is so personable, kind and sincere. He reminds me of my dad. We will schedule my sons appointments to coincide with trips home from college. Once you're his patient you know you have found one of those great doctor and you keep him!
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Meth Hospital
- Meth Hospital
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
