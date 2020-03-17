Overview of Dr. George Roque, MD

Dr. George Roque, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Havana University School Of Med and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Roque works at Atlantic Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.