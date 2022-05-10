Overview

Dr. George Roso, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Roso works at Homan Hajbandeh MD PLLC in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.