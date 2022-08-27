Overview of Dr. George Saffouri, MD

Dr. George Saffouri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rialto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Community Hospital Of San Bernardino, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Saffouri works at San Bernardino Gastroenterology Associates in Rialto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.