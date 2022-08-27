Dr. George Saffouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saffouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Saffouri, MD
Overview of Dr. George Saffouri, MD
Dr. George Saffouri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rialto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Community Hospital Of San Bernardino, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Saffouri's Office Locations
Ace Gastroenterology Associates Inc.2006 N Riverside Ave Ste B, Rialto, CA 92377 Directions (909) 644-4063
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saffouri is the best doctor in the Inland Empire! He has great credentials and trained at the Mayo Clinic. He was very kind and helpful during my visit. He recommended a colonoscopy and the procedure went very well. I was comfortable, and more importantly my colonoscopy detected some pre-cancers. He explained everything really well, and the staff was great. I highly recommend Dr. Saffouri!
About Dr. George Saffouri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1962766907
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saffouri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saffouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saffouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saffouri has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saffouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saffouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saffouri.
