Overview

Dr. George Sagrera Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 64 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Sagrera Sr works at GEORGE D SAGRERA MD in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.