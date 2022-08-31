See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kansas City, MO
Super Profile

Dr. George Saleh, DO

Gynecology
4.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview of Dr. George Saleh, DO

Dr. George Saleh, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from K.C. University Of Health Sciences|K.C. University Of Health Sciences|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.

Dr. Saleh works at Meritas Health Briarcliff in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saleh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Briarcliff
    5400 N Oak Trfy Ste, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 31, 2022
    My ob/gyn retired and I put off finding a new gyn. My PCP referred me to Dr. Saleh. I was very impressed. His bedside manner is very caring and pleasant. He explained the exam step by step. He was down to earth and easy to talk to.
    — Aug 31, 2022
    Photo: Dr. George Saleh, DO
    About Dr. George Saleh, DO

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1750324786
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • K.C. University Of Health Sciences|K.C. University Of Health Sciences|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Saleh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saleh works at Meritas Health Briarcliff in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Saleh’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

