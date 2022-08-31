Dr. George Saleh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Saleh, DO
Overview of Dr. George Saleh, DO
Dr. George Saleh, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from K.C. University Of Health Sciences|K.C. University Of Health Sciences|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh's Office Locations
-
1
Meritas Health Briarcliff5400 N Oak Trfy Ste, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleh?
My ob/gyn retired and I put off finding a new gyn. My PCP referred me to Dr. Saleh. I was very impressed. His bedside manner is very caring and pleasant. He explained the exam step by step. He was down to earth and easy to talk to.
About Dr. George Saleh, DO
- Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1750324786
Education & Certifications
- K.C. University Of Health Sciences|K.C. University Of Health Sciences|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saleh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh speaks Arabic.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.