Overview

Dr. George Salti, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Salti works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.