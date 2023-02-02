Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Samuel, DO
Overview
Dr. George Samuel, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Locations
East Tennessee Gastroenterology Pllc2404 Chambliss Ave NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 339-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samuel was highly recommended to me. After going through my colonoscopy with him, I would highly recommend him to anyone searching for a gastroenterologist. I had a painless and comfortable experience with him and his staff.
About Dr. George Samuel, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
