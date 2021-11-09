Overview of Dr. George San Miguel, MD

Dr. George San Miguel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. San Miguel works at El Paso Rio Grande OB/GYN, P.A. in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.