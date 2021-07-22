Overview

Dr. George Sanchez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.