Dr. George Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Sanchez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
-
2
Gastro Health, P.L.15955 SW 96th St Ste 307, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 468-4191
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
I must say I was very impressed from the minute I walked in with the organization and professionalism of the staff from beginning to end. Great customer service, productivity, and assistance. Dr. George Sanchez was very professional, kind and the way he explained everything was very well articulated and knowledgeable. It was my first time going to see a gastroenterologist and he made me feel at ease. Ms. Eliss Soto was very helpful and courteous as well. Thank you Dr. Sanchez and staff for making this experience a good one. God bless.
About Dr. George Sanchez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1053512707
Education & Certifications
- MED COLL OF WI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.