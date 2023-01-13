Dr. George Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sanders, MD
Overview of Dr. George Sanders, MD
Dr. George Sanders, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
Encino Surgicenter A Medical Group16633 Ventura Blvd Ste 110, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (814) 726-4070Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first became a patient of Dr. Sanders when I had breast augmentation in 1987. I was completely satisfied with my experience. Now 33 years later I had to replace my breast implants and Dr. Sanders and his staff were just as incredible.
About Dr. George Sanders, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
