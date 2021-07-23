Dr. George Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Santos, MD
Dr. George Santos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston
Dr. Santos works at
Dr. Santos' Office Locations
-
1
San Felipe5151 San Felipe St Ste 1470, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 622-4499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santos is brilliant, attentive and helpful. After meeting with him today, I feel much better about my current condition. He was thoughtful and detailed. I would recommend him to any family member or friend.
About Dr. George Santos, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1265531990
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
