Overview

Dr. George Sargiss, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Sargiss works at Brace Place Orthodontics in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.