Dr. George Sargiss, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sargiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sargiss, DDS
Overview
Dr. George Sargiss, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Sargiss works at
Locations
-
1
Brace Place Orthodontics509 Stillwells Corner Rd Ste 7, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 428-3910
-
2
Brace Place Orthodontics800 Tennent Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 414-7088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sargiss?
Super friendly staff and dentists. Very efficient and professional. Punctual with appointments, no waiting time.
About Dr. George Sargiss, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1154446334
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sargiss accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sargiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sargiss works at
Dr. Sargiss speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Sargiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sargiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sargiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sargiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.