Overview

Dr. George Sarris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Sarris works at Cardiovascular Specialists in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.