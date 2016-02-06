Dr. George Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sawyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Sawyer, MD
Dr. George Sawyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Sawyer works at
Dr. Sawyer's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Eye Associates Pllc3333 Bayshore Blvd Ste 280, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 943-9671
-
2
Legacy Community Health1415 California St, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (832) 548-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawyer?
Dr. Sawyer is knowledgeable, professional, friendly, and enjoys teaching. I followed him to his Pasadena office when he moved from the Clear Lake office.
About Dr. George Sawyer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1750385712
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawyer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawyer works at
Dr. Sawyer has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sawyer speaks Creole and Spanish.
Dr. Sawyer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.