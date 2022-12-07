See All Otolaryngologists in Boston, MA
Dr. George Scangas, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Scangas, MD

Dr. George Scangas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Scangas works at Comprehensive Ophthalmology In Boston in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scangas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts Eye and Ear
    243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 523-7900
  2. 2
    Mass Eye and Ear, Emerson Place
    0 Emerson Pl Ste 2D, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 227-4366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Broken Nose
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Broken Nose

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Professional and caring experience. Office staff helpful. I’m very happy to be breathing through my sinuses again.
    Richard K — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. George Scangas, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1851659916
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
