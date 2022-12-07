Dr. George Scangas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scangas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Scangas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Scangas, MD
Dr. George Scangas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Scangas' Office Locations
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 523-7900
Mass Eye and Ear, Emerson Place0 Emerson Pl Ste 2D, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 227-4366
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and caring experience. Office staff helpful. I’m very happy to be breathing through my sinuses again.
About Dr. George Scangas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1851659916
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
