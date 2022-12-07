Overview of Dr. George Scangas, MD

Dr. George Scangas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Scangas works at Comprehensive Ophthalmology In Boston in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.