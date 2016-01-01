Overview of Dr. George Schade, MD

Dr. George Schade, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.



Dr. Schade works at Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.