Dr. George Schade, MD
Overview of Dr. George Schade, MD
Dr. George Schade, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
Dr. Schade works at
Dr. Schade's Office Locations
Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
- Seattle Cancer Care Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Schade, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schade using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schade works at
Dr. Schade has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.