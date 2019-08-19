Overview of Dr. George Schein II, MD

Dr. George Schein II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Schein II works at George Schein MD PC in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.