Dr. George Schmieder, DO
Overview
Dr. George Schmieder, DO is a Dermatologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Park Avenue Dermatology906 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 541-0315Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Park Avenue Dermatology North15255 Max Leggett Pkwy Ste 5100, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (303) 444-3152
- 3 1677 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 541-0315
- 4 1543 Kingsley Ave Ste 16, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 541-0315
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schmieder was recommended to me by my primary physician, who usually sends me to only the best when he recommends a specialist. Dr. Schmieder is excellent, as are the colleagues in his office. I have had two skin cancers removed by the MOHS system in that office, and both times the cancer was entirely removed. The focus in that office is on the patient, making the patient comfortable, explaining procedures and conditions in detail (especially as I am a former registered nurse). I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Schmieder's office to family and friends.
About Dr. George Schmieder, DO
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmieder has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmieder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmieder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmieder.
