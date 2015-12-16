Dr. George Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Schroeder, MD
Overview of Dr. George Schroeder, MD
Dr. George Schroeder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Schroeder's Office Locations
Eye Care Arkansas PA9800 Baptist Health Dr Ste 301, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 225-4488Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schroeder is brilliant. He is loving and kind. I had a serious double vision problem. His exam was incredibly thorough. His suggestions about possible illness that may have been the cause turned out to be spot on. I had an undiagnosed medical problem that he spotted before anyone else. Love him and would recommend him to anyone I know.
About Dr. George Schroeder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
