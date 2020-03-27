Overview of Dr. George Schuchmann, MD

Dr. George Schuchmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Schuchmann works at East Tennessee Surgical Group in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Skin Grafts and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.