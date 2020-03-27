Dr. George Schuchmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuchmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Schuchmann, MD
Overview of Dr. George Schuchmann, MD
Dr. George Schuchmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Schuchmann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schuchmann's Office Locations
-
1
East Tennessee Surgical Group2001 Laurel Ave Ste 204, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 673-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schuchmann?
Dr. Schuchmann was very interested and knowledgeable. He was listened and followed up on all information we gave him.
About Dr. George Schuchmann, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912992488
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuchmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuchmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuchmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuchmann works at
Dr. Schuchmann has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Skin Grafts and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuchmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuchmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuchmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuchmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuchmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.