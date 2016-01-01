Overview of Dr. George Schwartze, MD

Dr. George Schwartze, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Schwartze works at Scott and White Spine and Pain Center in Waco, TX with other offices in Temple, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.