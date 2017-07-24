Overview of Dr. George Semeniuk, MD

Dr. George Semeniuk, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Semeniuk works at Orange Coast Oncology Hmtlgy in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.