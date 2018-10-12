Dr. George Shaak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Shaak, MD
Overview of Dr. George Shaak, MD
Dr. George Shaak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Shaak's Office Locations
North Atlanta Surgical Associates980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 880, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-8304
North fulton Branch2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 410, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 393-0013
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shark diagnosed my breast cancer. He was very kind and empathetic at this visit. He was patient when answering all my questions. He is too the point and a little reserved, but extremely thorough. He has a great sense of humor.
About Dr. George Shaak, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1043279003
Education & Certifications
- Univ/Arkansas For Med Sciences
- University Of Arkansas School Of Med
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaak has seen patients for Gallstones, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.