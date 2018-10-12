Overview of Dr. George Shaak, MD

Dr. George Shaak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Shaak works at Ruben Luke and Garcha Surgical Asso in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.