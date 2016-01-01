Dr. Shahin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Shahin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Shahin, MD
Dr. George Shahin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Enteritis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahin's Office Locations
- 1 8723 RIDGE BLVD, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 745-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahin?
About Dr. George Shahin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1124358809
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Enteritis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.