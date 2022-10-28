Dr. George Sheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sheng, MD
Overview of Dr. George Sheng, MD
Dr. George Sheng, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Sheng's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Vein Solutions13450 N Meridian St Ste 160, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7676
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Interventional Radiology8433 Harcourt Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 583-7600Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Ascension Medical Group Vascular Surgery Kokomo313 S Berkley Rd # 120, Kokomo, IN 46901 Directions (765) 236-8750
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Sheng and his staff was Good, Helpful, Friendly. He was very good at explaining procedures and results. I felt at ease and confident with him and his staff. I would highly recommend them to anyone having concerns with the veins.
About Dr. George Sheng, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheng accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheng has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheng.
