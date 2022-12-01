Overview of Dr. George Shires, MD

Dr. George Shires, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Shires works at Texas Health Surgical Care in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.